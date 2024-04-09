Numerous severe storms in Texas
Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is tracking potential severe storms. Houston's best chance will be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
The biggest news stories this morning: Google’s long-awaited Find My Device network launches today, Nintendo’s Wii U and 3DS online servers are gone, Play Tekken, get free Chipotle.
At JPMorgan, the benefits of AI are obvious and have been that way for years. For investors betting on AI changing the future, its current success might be a challenge.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Rates are holding steady since last week, but they’re expected to steadily fall through 2024. Lock in your rate today.
TransferGo, the UK-based fintech best known as a consumer platform for global remittances, has raised a $10 million growth funding round from Taiwan-based investor Taiwania Capital, with a view to expanding in the Asia-Pacific region. It last raised a $50M Series C funding round in 2021.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
Because of the increase of one-and-done players, the transfer portal and NIL money, it's nearly impossible to stay at the top of the college basketball mountaintop. The Huskies have found a way.
Fairbuds are true wireless earbuds with replaceable batteries. Your move, Apple.
Hurley wasn't the only one to take his name out of consideration with UK's John Calipari reportedly on his way out the door.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to UCONN's dominant performance in the National Championship game. The breaks down the Huskies back-to-back titles and puts a bow on a historic March Madness for both the men and women's tourneys.
It's never too early to look ahead to next season.
UConn picked up its sixth national championship win on Monday night, and became the first program to win back-to-back titles since 2007.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, also faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow.
Trae Young hasn’t played since late February, when he tore a ligament in his left hand.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.