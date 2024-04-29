Numerous mailboxes damaged in Glenville and other reports

Apr. 29—The Sheriff's Office received several reports of smashed or damaged mailboxes on Sunday in Glenville at the following addresses:

72842 125th St.

74586 125th St.

74129 125th St.

73838 125th St.

77477 125th St.

78140 125th St.

79250 123rd St.

11297 790th Ave.

10243 803rd Ave.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 12:08 p.m. Friday of a theft involving a student at Alden-Conger School, 215 N. Broadway in Alden.

Burglary reported

Deputies received a report at 7:04 p.m. Friday of a burglary at 12419 735th Ave. in Glenville.

Identity theft reported

Deputies received a report of possible identity theft at 12:04 p.m. Saturday on 197th Street in Albert Lea.

Log splitter stolen

Deputies received a report at 8:06 a.m. Sunday of a theft of a log splitter at 502 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Items illegally dumped

Illegal dumping of items was reported at 10:04 a.m. Sunday at 73379 224th St. in Albert Lea.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:42 p.m. Friday of a card that was fraudulently used at 1210 E. Main St.

School bus stop arm violation reported

A school bus stop arm violation was reported at 2:12 p.m. Friday at Lake Chapeau Drive and West Main Street.

Key stolen from truck

A key was reported stolen from a truck at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at 1210 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:52 a.m. Saturday at 404 Fountain St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Giovanni Hernandez, 30, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:45 p.m. Saturday near East Third Street and South Newton Avenue.

Police arrested Quianna Ashleemae Lamay, 27, on a Mower County warrant after a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Water Street and North First Avenue. She was also cited for driving after revocation.

Windows broken on vehicles

A window was reported broken out of a vehicle at 9:23 p.m. Friday at 2430 Bridge Ave. Damage was believed to have occurred between 5 and 9 p.m.

A window was reported broken on a vehicle at 10:21 a.m. Sunday at 811 Plaza St. A pipe wrench was reportedly discovered that had been thrown through the window.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:47 p.m. Sunday at 522 Grace St.