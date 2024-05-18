Numerous Lego sets among $80,000 of stolen items recovered. 2 Sacramento County men arrested

Two Sacramento County men face organized retail theft charges in Yolo County after Davis police recently recovered about $80,000 worth of stolen merchandise, including numerous Lego set packages.

Deyrick Matthew Bobeda, 44, of Elk Grove, and Adrian Chao, 28, of Sacramento were arrested in connection with the lengthy organized retail crime investigation, the Davis Police Department announced Friday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Bobeda and Chao were booked at the Yolo County Jail. Both have since been released from custody; Bobeda on a $15,000 bail bond and Chao on a $10,000 bail bond, Yolo Superior Court records show.

The defendants have appeared for their arraignment in court: Chao on May 10 and Bobeda on Thursday. They pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show. Bobeda and Chao are scheduled to return to court June 6 for further proceedings in their criminal case.

The Yolo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of organized retail theft, leading an organized retail theft scheme and criminal conspiracy against both defendants, court records show. Bobeda faces an additional charge of receiving stolen property,

Police said Bobeda and Chao were involved in large-scale coordinated thefts in Davis, and investigators recovered about $80,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Court records indicate the alleged crimes occurred in January.

The Police Department released photos of the recovered stolen merchandise, which included numerous packages of Super Mario Bros. Lego sets, Star Wars Lego sets, “Hocus Pocus” movie Lego sets and FX4 aquarium filters.

