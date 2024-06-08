Numerous fire departments responding to fire at horse farm in Logan County

Numerous fire departments are responding to a fire at a horse barn in Logan County.

The fire was reported at a horse farm on State Route 638 just outside of Belle Center around 12:15 p.m., Logan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Kopus confirmed with News Center 7.

Kopus said it is reported there were over 100 horses in the barn.

SR 638 is closed between SR 273 and US 68, according to the sheriff’s office.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

