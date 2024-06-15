By the numbers: The Department of Justice report on Phoenix police

The Department of Justice report on the Phoenix Police Department documented a nearly three-year investigation that covered almost every major aspect of policing.

Within the 126-page report, the DOJ unpacked its conclusions on six key areas: excessive use of force; violations of the rights of homeless people; racial discrimination; unlawful restrictions of protected speech and expression; discrimination against people with behavioral health disabilities; and failures by officers to treat children differently from adults.

The Justice Department used data and at least 100 examples of police interactions to emphasize its findings.

Here's a look at some of the figures the federal government relied on to prove its conclusions.

100%: Percent of the time a pointed gun was OK'd by supervisors

One of the Justice Department's major conclusions was that the supervision of Phoenix police officers is lax.

Phoenix police supervisors determined that 98.7% of use of force incidents complied with policy in 2021 and 99.4% in 2022, the report found.

In those two years, every one of the more than 6,000 incidents in which an officer pointed a gun at a person was found to be "reasonable and within policy."

5 key takeaways: from the Justice Department report on policing in Phoenix

2: Number of completed racial profiling cases in over six years

The Phoenix Police Department does not investigate allegations of biased policing properly, according to the Justice Department report.

Phoenix police only completed two misconduct investigations into allegations of racial profiling between January 2016 and April 2022, the report said.

The DOJ found that Phoenix police determined that the 90 allegations of bias or racial profiling during that time were unfounded or found that the officers should be exonerated.

"When it does classify complaints as alleging discriminatory policing, PhxPD seldom takes them seriously," the report said.

37%: Share of minor arrests and citations going to homeless people

Though homeless people make up only 1% of the Phoenix population, between January 2016 and March 2022, people who were homeless accounted for 37% of all misdemeanor arrests and citations, the report said.

The DOJ report found misuse of trespassing laws against people experiencing homelessness, among other violations of the rights of homeless people. In that January 2016 through March 2022 period, police logged 376,600 hours on nearly half a million trespassing calls.

Phoenix police told investigators, according to the report, that they depended on prosecutors to identify problems with the use of trespassing laws. However, most people charged with trespassing pleaded guilty, so prosecutors did not review many cases. When prosecutors did review trespassing charges, the report found, nearly 96% were declined.

44: Times more likely Native Americans are to be cited or arrested than white people for minor alcohol crimes

The Justice Department found many instances of systemic racial bias in how laws are enforced by Phoenix police.

For the minor violation of walking in the street when there's a sidewalk, Black and Native American pedestrians were around five times more likely and Hispanic pedestrians were two times more likely than white pedestrians to be cited or arrested, the report said.

Native American people were 44 times more likely than white people to be cited or arrested for possessing or consuming alcohol.

Among drivers who speed near school-zone speeding cameras, Hispanic drivers were 51% more likely to be cited or arrested than white drivers, while Black drivers were 90% more likely. Black drivers were also 144% more likely to be cited or arrested than white drivers for low-level moving violations near red light cameras.

17: Number of protesters Phoenix police wrongly said were in a gang

The DOJ found that the Phoenix Police Department repeatedly violated the civil rights of protesters between 2017 and 2022, targeting people who expressed anti-police messages and using unjustified force on or arresting people who talked back to officers or attempted to record them.

The report cited a May 2020 incident in which more than 120 people were arrested on felony rioting charges using a probable cause statement that was identical for each person, and prosecutors abandoned more than 100 of the cases after finding a lack of evidence to support even minor charges.

It also highlighted the October 2020 incident where police arrested 17 people and submitted gang-related charges and erroneously alleged they belonged to a criminal street gang called "ACAB" by wearing black clothing and chanting an anti-police sentiment.

Phoenix police violations of free speech and expression rights were not limited to protest scenes, the Justice Department found. The report concluded Phoenix police unlawfully arrested or used force against people they perceived to have disrespected them during everyday encounters.

DOJ: Arizona's congressional delegation mostly silent on Phoenix police probe

5,000: Number of dispatched calls per month related to behavioral health

The Justice Department determined the Phoenix Police Department violated the Americans with Disabilities Act in how it dispatched calls for assistance and responded to people in crisis.

Phoenix’s 911 call takers default to dispatching police officers to behavioral health calls rather than sending a crisis response team and Phoenix officers fail to make “reasonable modifications” when interacting with people with behavioral health disabilities, the report said.

The report said that about 5,000 dispatched calls every month were related to behavioral health. Police predominantly respond. The report largely faulted 911 call takers' hesitancy and lack of training to divert calls to a mobile crisis team.

15: Age of a boy police swore at because he asked a question

The report raised concerns over the Phoenix Police Department's treatment of children. The report found that officers don’t “take into account the vulnerability of children and their stage of development.”

Nearly every child the department interviewed “complained officers closed handcuffs on their wrists so tightly that they reached the point of pain and injury,” which the DOJ determined was unconstitutional. Children also told the department that officers’ comments “left them feeling traumatized and degraded.”

In one instance, two officers threw a 15-year-old Latino boy against a pole, unlawfully searched his backpack without a warrant and handcuffed him after he asked to call his mom. The officers had seen him “briefly look inside a truck in a car dealership’s parking lot during business hours, then leave to catch the bus,” according to the report. They followed him onto the bus and ordered him off, the report said. The boy listened to them but asked "Why?" when an officer demanded he take off his backpack. From there, the interaction escalated quickly, starting with this response from the officer: "Because I (expletive) told you to."

The Justice Department also found multiple incidents in which Phoenix police unlawfully questioned children without informing them of their right to remain silent or right to call an attorney.

1,000: Number of pepper spray balls a police trainer shot in one night

The Justice Department determined that the training officers received from the Phoenix Police Department was a major reason for the many civil rights violations documented in the report.

When officers shot, struck, retrained or arrested people in ways that violated their rights, they were simply doing what the department trained them to do, the report said.

The department had an ingrained “force first” culture that “would take a concentrated effort to change," the report said.

The report said that officers are encouraged to liberally use projectiles, such as pepper spray balls, at protests, with little review of their use.

One officer shot 1,000 pepper spray balls in one night during a 2020 protest. That officer led courses on the use of pepper spray balls and coordinated a 2021 course in crowd control, the report said.

Reach the reporter at miguel.torres@arizonarepublic.com.

Reporters Richard Ruelas, Shawn Raymundo, Maritza Dominguez, Perry Vandell, Nick Sullivan and Madeleine Parrish contributed.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: U.S. Department of Justice report data on Phoenix police