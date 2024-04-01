Number of RAF children seeking mental health help is on the rise, new study shows

Regular and prolonged separation between a child and their serving parent due to military operations is another challenge young people face - Moment RF

The number of RAF children seeking help for mental health problems caused by moving house repeatedly is on the rise, a new study has shown.

According to research conducted by the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the main worries of children within RAF families are frequent home moves, having to leave friends behind and the disruption to their education.

Regular and prolonged separation between a child and their serving parent due to military operations. as well as regularly moving school were considered the unique challenges faced by military children.

The most recent figures showed a 131 per cent increase in children and young people receiving support for depression, anxiety and feelings of isolation between 2020 and last year.

The charity said 64 children accessed its Listening and Counselling service in 2020, however, by 2023 this had increased to 148.

There was also a 93 per cent increase in the Fund’s family counselling programme, which uses trained counsellors to work on strengthening relationships and communication between family members.

The charity released the figures to mark Month of the Military Child this April - iStockphoto

It found that 27 families accessed the programme in 2023 compared with 14 in 2020. It also identified a rise in financial assistance for RAF families in 2023 compared to 2022, with a 70 per cent rise in support provided for childcare and children’s needs.

The cost of living crisis was cited as being a big factor for last year, meaning more RAF and veteran households turned to the fund for support with day-to-day items.

The charity released the figures to mark the Month of the Military Child this April, to demonstrate the increasing welfare demands and emotional wellbeing of children in the RAF.

There are more than 100,000 children who have a parent actively serving in the British Armed Forces, 34,000 of whom have a parent actively serving in the RAF.

Air Commodore Simon Harper, director of grants, services and programmes at the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “The Month of the Military Child is a fantastic opportunity to recognise the challenges, strength, and achievements of RAF children who, like their parents, sacrifice so much.”

He said they provided “bespoke support” for RAF children and their families, offering a safe and supportive space for young people.

Over the last 20 years, the Fund has invested over £40 million in supporting children and young people in the RAF Family.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.