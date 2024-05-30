Number of Florida counties under burn bans, drought conditions increases. Will it rain soon?

Not only has Florida been experiencing record-breaking heat, but across Central and South Florida, conditions have been extremely dry.

Ten out of Florida's 67 counties currently are under county-enacted burn bans and more than 20 have a drought index warning showing very dry conditions.

Most counties experiencing the worst conditions are in Central and South Florida.

In response to the dryness, several counties have issued burn bans.

10 out of Florida's 67 counties currently under burn bans

County-enacted burn bans in effect as of May 16, 2024.

According to the Florida Forest Service, as of May 16, 10 counties are under a county-enacted burn ban:

Brevard

Charlotte

Collier

Desoto

Hendry

Highlands

Indian River

Polk

Sarasota

Seminole

Burning of yard debris is always prohibited in Duval, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

How dry is it across Florida?

The Keetch Byram Drought Index provides a county average for how dry the soil is, along with duff layers. Duff is the layer of decayed organic material on the ground.

The Keetch Byram Drought Index estimates the dryness of soil and duff layers. Duff is the decayed organic material on the ground.

While the Panhandle and North Florida have been receiving rain, that's not the case across Central and South Florida, where conditions are parched.

Keetch-Bryam Drought Index for the driest counties in Florida

Twenty-five counties in Florida have KBDI numbers higher than 500, indicating dryness, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.

That's almost double the number of counties with a KBDI higher than 500 two weeks ago.

Sarasota: 655

Desoto: 647

Charlotte: 642

Hardee: 640

Highlands: 636

Manatee: 626

Broward: 612

Glades: 602

Hendry: 593

Collier: 572

Miami-Dade: 566

Martin: 558

Okeechobee: 556

Lee: 554

Palm Beach: 550

St. Lucie: 547

Indian River: 541

Monroe: 539

Hillsborough: 534

Brevard: 529

Seminole: 528

Pinellas: 526

Polk: 525

Osceola: 523

Pasco: 511

What do the KBDI drought numbers mean?

Here's an explanation of what the Keetch-Byram Drought Index numbers mean, according to the Wildland Fire Assessment System.

0-200: Soil moisture and large-class fuel moistures are high and do not contribute much to fire intensity. Typical of spring dormant season following winter precipitation.

200-400: Typical of late spring, early growing season. Lower litter and duff layers are drying and beginning to contribute to fire intensity.

400-600: Typical of late summer, early fall. Lower litter and duff layers actively contribute to fire intensity and will burn actively.

600-800: Often associated with more severe drought with increased wildfire occurrence. Intense, deep burning fires with significant downwind spotting can be expected. Live fuels can also be expected to burn actively at these levels.

Florida weather radar: Track approaching storms

Track storms with National Weather Service radar for the Southeast U.S.

Is there rain anytime soon in Florida's forecast?

National Weather Service precipitation forecast for May 30 to June 6, 2024.

The seven-day precipitation forecast issued by the National Weather Service shows the possibility of some rain across most of Florida between May 30 and June 6, but the heaviest rains will remain across the south-central U.S. and southeast of Florida over open water.

The chances for daily showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase statewide Friday and Saturday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

A cold front moving down from the Northeast is helping increase chances for daily showers and thunderstorms across Central and South Florida on Saturday.

There is potential for some of thunderstorms to become strong to severe Saturday across the Panhandle. Gusty winds up to 50-60 mph and quarter-sized hail will be possible with the storms, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

