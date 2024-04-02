Number of deaths on NC roads has increased, data shows

North Carolina roads seem to have gotten more dangerous.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 1,600 people died on the roads last year in the state. That’s up by 23 people from the year before.

‘The Bermuda Triangle of commuting’: Problem spot on I-85 sees crashes, chaos on a regular basis

South Carolina saw the opposite. Deaths on the road dropped by 66 to right under 1,100 total.

Nationwide, traffic deaths stand at nearly 41,000, marking a second straight yearly drop.

Authorities say part of the problem is distracted drivers.

Starting this Thursday, law enforcement will be cracking down on distracted driving as part of the Put the Phone Away or Pay campaign. Learn more here.

