Number of crashes during Memorial Day weekend up from last year, Pennsylvania State Police say

Pennsylvania State Police have released the results of their annual Memorial Day weekend enforcement detail.

During the four-day period from May 24-27, state police investigated 756 crashes that resulted in 181 injuries and six deaths. Intoxicated driving was a factor in 46 of those crashes, one of which was fatal.

Troopers arrested 467 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 28,036 citations, including: 8,834 for speeding; 1,234 for failing to wear a seat belt; and 172 for not securing children in safety seats.

The total number of crashes was up from last year’s 651 crashes, three of which were fatal.

