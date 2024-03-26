Number of Catholics in Cincinnati is shrinking, but Gen Z becoming more devoted

Letters to the editor
·1 min read
Old St. Mary's Church, Cincinnati, Ohio.
Old St. Mary's Church, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Regarding the Cincinnati.com article, "Evangelicals now outnumber Catholics and mainline protestants in Greater Cincinnati," (March 19): Catholicism is outnumbered, and the disparity in Cincinnati only grows. It's being replaced by Evangelical Christianity and atheism among the youth − at least that's what the statistics tell you.

What the statistics don't tell you is the growing devotion among the Zoomers (Gen-Z) who remain steadfast in their faith. Go to 9:30 a.m. mass at Old Saint Mary's in Over-the-Rhine, where Latin and alter-rails are back in vogue. You will see young boys in suits, teenage girls wearing veils, and young parents − barely 25 − with a handful of children. Yes, Catholicism is getting smaller in Cincinnati, but the community is also becoming more devoted.

George Fisher, Amberley Village

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evangelicals outnumber Catholics but Gen Z becoming more devoted