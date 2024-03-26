Number of Catholics in Cincinnati is shrinking, but Gen Z becoming more devoted

Regarding the Cincinnati.com article, "Evangelicals now outnumber Catholics and mainline protestants in Greater Cincinnati," (March 19): Catholicism is outnumbered, and the disparity in Cincinnati only grows. It's being replaced by Evangelical Christianity and atheism among the youth − at least that's what the statistics tell you.

What the statistics don't tell you is the growing devotion among the Zoomers (Gen-Z) who remain steadfast in their faith. Go to 9:30 a.m. mass at Old Saint Mary's in Over-the-Rhine, where Latin and alter-rails are back in vogue. You will see young boys in suits, teenage girls wearing veils, and young parents − barely 25 − with a handful of children. Yes, Catholicism is getting smaller in Cincinnati, but the community is also becoming more devoted.

George Fisher, Amberley Village

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evangelicals outnumber Catholics but Gen Z becoming more devoted