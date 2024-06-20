Number of Brevard residents living on the street spikes over prior year, review shows

The number of people living on the street in Brevard County spiked over the past year, according to new figures from the Brevard Homeless Coalition.

Results from January's "Point in Time" count — a federally mandated, annual survey of people experiencing homelessness and other forms of housing insecurity — showed that the number of unsheltered people living on the street, in cars and other places not meant for human habitation in 2023 jumped about 17% over the prior year.

In contrast, the overall number of people experiencing homelessness, whether sheltered or unsheltered, increased by only about 2%. Amber Carroll, executive director of the Brevard Homeless Coalition, said the results directly tracked a decrease in housing and shelter options for those already experiencing homelessness.

Housing received a boost during the pandemic thanks to federal COVID-19 relief funding. As the dollars have run out, Carroll said, the numbers of unsheltered homeless people are rising back to pre-pandemic levels.

"We had money to pay for people to go in to shelter, primarily into hotels," Carroll said. "Now the funding has decreased, we don't have the ability to put people into those hotels."

The number of unsheltered people surveyed rose to 779 in 2023, up from 665 the year before. About 1,070 people were experiencing some form of homelessness in Brevard last year, compared to 1,052 in 2022 — the largest numbers recorded since 2015, according to the homeless coalition. That second number includes those living on the streets ("unsheltered") and those living in emergency or temporary housing.

Available beds in shelters and other temporary housing dropped about 24% during that same period, leading to a deficit of about 743 beds. Inventory would have to grow by 80% for individuals and 4% for families to meet the need, the report said.

Part of the problem is Brevard has no stable drop-in facilities where unsheltered people can seek reliable overnight shelter, Carroll said, leading more people to sleep in cars, on park benches and in homeless camps.

"Those just don't exist in our community," she said. The coalition was meeting with county and municipal officials to gather support and identify possible sites for drop-in shelters in North, Central and South Brevard, she said.

The real barrier remained the lack of affordable permanent housing, such as affordable long-term rentals or low-cost starter homes, that provide critical stability for people to work their way out of homelessness. Despite a surge of development across the county, appetite among developers for low-cost housing remained low, Carroll said.

"We're not going to shelter people out of homelessness. We're going to house them out of homelessness. So really, the lack of inventory is the reason we have this increase," Carroll said. "Homelessness is a symptom of the housing crisis."

Other findings from the survey included a steep racial disparity in the numbers of sheltered vs. unsheltered homeless people. The results showed people of color were more than twice as likely to experience homelessness, but less than half as likely to be sheltered compared to white people.

Carroll said the reasons for the imbalance, which she called "heartbreaking," were complex, and required a multi-faceted solution that included accountability from all community stakeholders.

"It's a mixture of all things, from people not knowing where to go, people not being accepted for whatever reason, culture disparity," she said. "Its an awareness of access, creating an awareness for all populations. ... It's not unique to Brevard County, but I think its important that we call it out."

"There is an accountability factor we all have in this system of care," she said.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard homeless living on the streets spikes amid housing crisis