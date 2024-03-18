Number of arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend released by Pittsburgh Public Safety

The total number of arrests and citations made by police working on the South Side for St. Patrick’s Day festivities, from March 13 to 17, have been released by Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Traffic stops: 14

Traffic citations: 6

Parking citations: 44

Tows: 14

Non-traffic citations: 47

Arrests: 7

Firearms recovered: 5

The majority of the non-traffic citations were issued for public intoxication, open container public urination, and smoking marijuana in public, according to the report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PA game wardens looking for men accused of fleeing traffic stop, crashing into vehicle in UTV Family owned restaurant in Irwin announces closure Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros VIDEO:Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts