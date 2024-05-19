Nuisance apartments in Edmond change hands for $2.65 million

New Life Village at 1300 E Ayers has a new owner, property records show.

EDMOND — A troubled apartment complex the city declared a public nuisance has been sold.

But a case Edmond filed in Oklahoma County District Court to get its issues resolved will continue until suitable progress in correcting its deficiencies is made, city officials said.

New Life Village, 1300 E Ayers, was acquired May 8 for $2.65 million by Jubilee Residences LLC, according to Oklahoma County property records.

The registered agent for Jubilee Residences LLC is Oklahoma City attorney Danny K. Shadid.

The LLC was registered May 1 by Shadid, who also represents the seller, identified in court clerk documents as Edmond Medical Complex LLC.

Shadid is representing the former owner as it fights against Edmond's decision earlier this year to declare the property a public nuisance.

He continues to represent the company in litigation seeking to force an abatement of the nuisance filed by Edmond that's pending before an Oklahoma County District Court judge, court documents show.

Edmond had been considering forcing building to close since 2018

Edmond first looked at forcing the property to close in 2018 as it operated as the Highland Ridge Apartments.

When additional public safety issues landed the company in front of Edmond's city council in early 2022, its attorney at the time, Todd McKinnis, told The Oklahoman Rajesh Narula had taken control of the building from his ex-wife, Raj Narula.

Edmond Medical Complex, which has owned the property since 2003, was able to acquire a zoning change in August 2022 enabling it to convert its operations from a low cost hotel to apartments.

City officials brought it before the council again about 14 months ago, claiming that public safety and code violation issues dogging the property since 2014 were not getting any better.

On Friday, Abbin Mathew, who identified himself as Jubilee Residences' project manager, told The Oklahoman repairs to the property already are underway.

"We have people over there who have started" to make needed repairs, Mathew said.

Edmond City Councilman Tom Robins, who represents the area inside of Edmond where the hotel is located, said on social media Thursday he had visited with new owners and hopes the property's issues can be resolved.

"I’m looking forward to hearing about their plans," Robins wrote in a post he made Thursday on Nextdoor.

"For those wondering, the property is still a nuisance until the health and safety issues have been resolved by the new owners," Robins also wrote.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Nuisance apartments in Edmond sold for $2.65M this week