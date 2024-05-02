Nueces County candidates vying for positions on appraisal board of directors

Eleven Nueces County candidates will vie for three new elected positions on the Nueces County Appraisal District Board of Directors in the May 4 general election.

As the governing board of the Nueces County Appraisal District, which appraises all property within the 37 jurisdictions, or taxing units, located within 847 square miles of the county, the board's duties include hiring the chief appraiser, setting the budget and appointing appraisal review board members.

While the current nine board members are appointed by incorporated cities and towns, the school district and county, that rule changed with the passage of Proposition 4 last November by allowing the Texas legislature to enact laws requiring the election of appraisal officials for any county with a population of more than 75,000.

The related Senate Bill 2, which passed in the Texas legislature last July, requires the board of directors acting as the appointing authority to make appointments to the appraisal review board by a majority vote, with at least two of the majority members being elected members of the board of directors.

The candidates, four of whom are competing for at-large positions in place 1, three in place 2, and four in place 3, will be elected to represent property owners throughout Nueces County in different cities and school districts within the NCAD.

Beginning July 1, the directors will serve alongside five appointees and one county tax assessor-collector, who will become ex-officio voting member next January, bringing the number of board members to 12. The eight appointed members who are currently on the board will stay through December 31, 2024.

Nueces County tax assessor-collector Kevin Kieschnick has reservations about the electoral positions, saying that while Senate bill 2 was tied into the proposition on property tax relief, the election resulted in unnecessary expenses for taxpayers.

"We're now spending between $400,000 and $700,000 to run an election for three people on the appraisal board," he said.

Kieschnick predicted that there would be a runoff election at additional expense to the appraisal districts.

He also noted that it was contrary to have the board of directors making appointments to the Nueces County Appraisal Review Board, which hears and resolves disputes over appraisal matters.

"The ARB is supposed to be separate from the appraisal district," he said. "In the past, the board of directors didn't appoint ARB members. The presiding judge would make ARB appointments. Now, the three elected officials will have additional powers when it comes to forming the ARB."

With property tax rates for Nueces County as high as 1.26%, some lawmakers see the elected positions as a way to provide a more effective way of keeping the local property and commercial tax system in check and holding the people that oversee appraisals accountable to property owners and taxpayers.

John Cudd, a candidate for the board of directors at-large in place 2, which represents Corpus Christi Independent School District, said the new appraisal board members will give the county the power to elect who they would like to represent the area for tax appraisal.

“The whole purpose is to give people who pay the bills a say,” he said. “We didn’t have a say before. We had people sitting on the board saying, ‘If my budget’s this much, I need this much money,’ and it was up to the appraiser to get the money. The people on the board are not representing taxpayers.

“Someone needs to come on the board who will give a fair and accurate appraisal of commercial properties,” he added. "Elected officials should be able to push forth some type of change to give taxpayers of Nueces County relief."

In Nueces County, tax rates are set by county, city, school districts and special districts, with property appraisals valued by the NCAD and applied by the multiple cities, school districts and special districts located within Nueces County to distribute annual taxes. These taxes are generally based on each of the property's market value.

The NCAD also determines eligibility for various types of property tax exemptions such as those for homeowners, the elderly, disabled persons, disabled veterans and charitable or religious organizations.

But some property taxpayers are seeing drastic increases in tax rates, spurring protests and litigation against the NCAD.

“It feels like all property owners are frustrated with NCAD’s roller coaster ride on property assessments,” said Tony Alcoser, a candidate in place 1. “This instability makes it difficult for our local taxing entities, like the school districts and Del Mar College, to set their budgets."

He said that one of the county’s largest taxpayers saw a 600% increase in property valuation last year, and that such unjustified increases can be detrimental to taxing units’ budgets.

“As a property and business owner, I have grown frustrated with the actions of the Nueces County Appraisal District and wanted to lend my voice to the board of directors to ensure we have the right leadership in place at NCAD,” Alcoser stressed.

James Magill, another candidate for place 1, said commercial appraised values in Nueces County are not feasible for people to own commercial real estate.

"There are currently over 15 retail strip centers on the market for sale," he said. "When assessing this property at an income approach, it is almost certain that property tax that is normally a pass-through cost to the tenant is going to become unaffordable for small businesses, thus creating vacant units and non-income producing property."

At the board level, measures to improve transparency and fairness in property valuations need to be implemented, as well as cost-saving measures to ensure efficient budget management, Magill said.

Some local leaders oppose the election of officials to appraisal board, saying the elected positions will take representation away from smaller jurisdictions.

"The smaller jurisdictions get representation by the taxable units voting for them," said Ramiro "Ronnie" Canales, the Nueces County tax assessor-collector.

He noted that the representation on today's board is countywide, with two appointees from the City of Corpus Christi, two from CCISD, one from Nueces County, one from Del Mar College, and two representing each of the other cities and school districts that elect them, but that that will change with the new process.

He also said he doesn't want people to be misinformed in thinking that the board of directors can change property tax rates since its responsibilities are limited to setting budgets and policy, and that it is up to property owners to protest the appraised value of their property before the ARB.

Nueces County Appraisal District elections are May 4. Early voting will be held through Tuesday, April 30.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Three elected positions to be added to Nueces County Appraisal Board