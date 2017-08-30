Nudity for Your Career - Would You or Wouldn't You?

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Doctors and guest host plus-size model Rosie Mercado come clean about their limits in a game of Would You or Wouldn’t You?

Would you go nude for your career?

Rosie would not go nude for a job due to how it would affect her children. “I don’t want my kids growing up saying, ‘Hey, my mom got nude for a great opportunity’… my body is for my husband and my husband only,” she shares. Plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon makes a great point that “whatever nudity you do is out there forever.”

Would you tell a friend if you saw their partner cheating?

Dr. Ordon explains that he might say something to the person he witnessed cheating, but would prefer to stay out of the situation and not get involved. “I don’t think that’s my place,” he says. Rosie shares that she has been cheated on multiples times and she was always the last person to know. She explains that she would confront the cheater and tell them, “You have 24 hours to fess up, if not I will… [I would] have to do what’s right, not what’s convenient.”

In this situation, ER physician Dr. Travis Stork worries about the potential risk the cheater is creating for the other person’s health in regards to the possibility of STDs. He believes he would address the cheater first, but then also tell the person being cheated on.

