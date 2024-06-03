Nude man shot by rideshare driver after allegedly assaulting woman in Orange County

Witnesses say a nude man was assaulting a woman in a Stanton neighborhood in Orange County when he was shot by a rideshare driver Sunday night.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to the incident in the 7000 block of Custer Way shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor who spoke with KTLA on Monday said he looked through his window and saw a man “beating on a woman.” When the witness ran outside, he said the woman’s attacker had started punching a rideshare driver’s car.

“That’s when I saw him completely nude,” said the witness.

Deputies investigate a shooting in Stanton on June 2, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

Video from the scene showed an SUV with its passenger door and hatch open and an evidence marker nearby.

Another neighbor, Daiio Egas, said he heard people arguing just before the shots rang out.

“I thought it was maybe kids running around, but then it sounded like grown-ups yelling … and then we heard two shots,” said Egas, who described the neighborhood as typically quiet.

Another woman told KTLA off-camera that she heard someone, believed to be the rideshare driver, tell the suspect that he was going to fire a warning shot and yelled, “Stop.”

She heard a second gunshot after running inside her home.

Authorities say the rideshare driver called 911 to report the shooting.

The female victim was treated at the scene for her injuries while her alleged attacker was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooter remained at the scene, was interviewed by investigators and then released.

