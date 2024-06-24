Nude man ‘acting erratically’ dies hours after arrest in Orange County

A 26-year-old man who police say was completely nude and acting erratically in Orange County on Saturday when he was arrested died 16 hours after he was taken into custody.

Officers with the Anaheim Police Department were dispatched around 2:12 p.m. to the 800 block of North Harbor Boulevard after receiving multiple reports regarding “a naked man acting strangely,” a APD news release stated.

“The man, whose identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification, was completely nude, was acting erratically, and exhibited signs and symptoms of being under the influence of drugs,” police added.

The 26-year-old was arrested for public nudity and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Prior to booking him at the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility, officers were transporting the man to the hospital to get medically cleared. Police say while enroute to the hospital, the 26-year-old began showing signs of medical distress.

“Officers immediately stopped, rendered medical aid, administered Narcan, and requested Anaheim Fire & rescue to respond to their location,” the release noted.

Medical personnel then took the 26-year-old to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he died 16 hours later.

Information on the man’s exact cause of death has yet to be provided.

APD homicide detectives, as well as investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office were investigating the incident.

