Nubank CEO dishes on the neobank's profit surge and how tourist VCs in LatAm have gone home

This week, we talked to David Vélez, the co-founder and CEO of Nubank, the $50 billion São Paulo, Brazil-based digital bank that offers credit cards, checking accounts and life insurance to consumers.

How Nubank has managed to increase its market cap by over 40% in eight months' time and post $1 billion in net profit for 2023.

Why some investors are sticking it out in LatAm, and why it's a great place to still put venture dollars.

Which startups in LatAm have been the most resilient and what other regions can learn from them.

