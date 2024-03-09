Nu Alpha Gamma education scholarship applications are due April 1

Nu Alpha Gamma president, Deb Irving, poses for a photo with last year’s scholarship recipient, Cloe Crigger who graduated from Waukee Schools. She is attending Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio.

Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, a society of women educators from Dallas County, is again offering a $500 scholarship for future teachers. Applicants must have graduated from a Dallas County high school or be a current resident of Dallas County. They should be a college sophomore or junior who is majoring in a B.S. or B.A. in education program.

Applications are due April 1, 2024. To receive an application, or if you have questions, contact Deb Irving at debtaylorirving@gmail.com or 515-238-9660 or 641-524-5278. Applicants will be notified during May 2024 whether or not they have been selected.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Nu Alpha Gamma accepting education scholarship applications through April 1