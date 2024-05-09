NTSB releases preliminary report on Augusta plane crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on the recent plane crash in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Augusta.
The report states the plane left Runway 5 at Daniel Field at 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 2. After it left the runway, a left turn was initiated at about 200 to 300 feet above ground for about 30 seconds. That is when the plane crashed into the top of oak trees in the Forest Hills neighborhood.
According to the report, the cockpit and cabin were consumed in a fire. The pilot Jason McKenzie was killed in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You can read the full report below:
On May 2, 2024, about 0713 eastern daylight time, a Raytheon Aircraft Company A36 airplane, N629BE, was destroyed when it was involved in an accident near Augusta, Georgia. The private pilot was fatally injured. The airplane was operated as a Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 91 personal flight.
Initial Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) track data revealed that the flight departed runway 5 at Daniel Field Airport (DNL), Augusta, Georgia, at 0712, destined for Tweed/New Haven Airport (HVN), New Haven, Connecticut. The airplane proceeded on runway heading for about ½ nautical mile (nm), where a left turn was initiated. The airplane continued in the left turn, at about 200–300 ft above the ground, for about 30 seconds and crashed into the top of mature oak trees in a residential area, severing the outboard half of the left wing. The outboard wing section remained lodged in a tree, about 60 ft above the ground. The airplane continued and impacted the front yard of a residence, coming to rest upright at coordinates 33.47759, -82.03308.
The direction of the wreckage path was about 235°. The cockpit and cabin were consumed in a postaccident fire. Initial examination of the wreckage revealed that all structural components of the airplane were accounted for at the accident site. The landing gear were found in the extended (down) position and the wing flaps were retracted (up).
No calls of distress from the pilot were noted. The departure airport utilized a common traffic advisory frequency (CTAF) that was not recorded. Several local residents provided home surveillance video to investigators. Although the airplane could not be seen within the fields of view of the cameras, the engine could be heard, running at high rpm until the sounds of tree and ground impact were heard.
Recorded weather near the time of the accident included calm wind, a clear sky, and 10 nm visibility.
The wreckage was retained for further examination.
