NTSB investigating Saturday night small plane crash off Bald Point State Park; pilot dead

The National Traffic and Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash involving a small plane off Bald Point State Park in Wakulla County.

NTSB tweeted Sunday morning that the agency is "investigating the crash of a Glasair I airplane near Bald Point, Florida."

NTSB is investigating the crash of a Glasair I airplane near Bald Point, Florida. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 26, 2024

Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jeff Yarbrough confirmed that the plane went down Saturday night offshore, but he said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officers led the response because the crash happened offshore.

When reached for comment, an FWC spokesperson said the agency "assisted with recovery efforts of the deceased pilot and NTSB is the lead investigating agency."

A USA TODAY NETWORK editor vacationing at Shell Point reported that the dive team was out Sunday morning and there was crime scene tape near Dockside Drive.

Glasair is an aircraft manufacture based in Arlington, Washington that produces homebuilt aircraft.

