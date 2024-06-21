NT man indicted in fatal Buffalo stabbing case

Jun. 21—A North Tonawanda man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a 59-year-old Buffalo man this past September.

John A. Rudes, 28, of North Tonawanda, was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on an indictment charging him with one count of second-degree murder (Class "A-I" felony).

The incident occurred about 3:45 a.m. on Sept. 17, Buffalo Police responded to a 911 call for a reported stabbing on the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue. Responding officers found the victim, Terry Jackson, 59, on the front steps of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rudes is accused of intentionally causing the death of the victim by stabbing him multiple times in the neck.

Rudes is scheduled to return to court on July 16 for a pre-trial conference. He remains held without bail.

If convicted of the charge, Rudes faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

Acting Erie County District Attorney Michael J. Keane commended the Buffalo Police Department for its work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Rebecca L. Schnirel of the Homicide Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Jordana C. Grosodonia of the Felony Trials Bureau.