NSB new city manager: Residents invited to meet finalists ahead of Saturday public meeting

Clockwise, from top left, James Slaton, Robin Hayes, Kevin Cowper and Scott Moye are the four finalistsfor New Smyrna Beach city manager, replacing Khalid Resheidat, who is set to retire in August.

An initial pool of 54 candidates vying to be the new city manager of New Smyrna Beach has come down to four finalists — and they are in town this week for a meet-and-greet with residents as the City Commission nears its final decision.

The four finalists — James Slaton, Kevin Cowper, Robin Hayes and Scott Moye — will be at the Live Oak Cultural Center Friday, June 7, to meet residents and answer their questions.

Final four: NSB's top city manager semifinalist pick no longer in contention after video surfaces

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. — attendees will enjoy light refreshments provided by the Flagler Tavern restaurant. The center is located at 1050 Live Oak St.

Who are the four finalists in the running for NSB city manager?

With current City Manager Khalid Resheidat set to retire in August, the four finalists vying for the post are:

James Slaton — City manager of Lake Wales (population of 16,774) since 2020, has spent the last 19 years working his way up the ladder as the city’s IT director and network administrator, support services director, and assistant city manager. He has a master’s degree in management and leadership, a bachelor’s degree in public administration, is ICMA-CM certified, and is a graduate of the University of Virginia Senior Executive Institute.

Kevin Cowper — City manager of Dothan, Alabama, (population of 72,235) since 2019, also served as assistant city manager in Auburn, Alabama, from 2007-19 and community development director for Pensacola from 2001-07. He has a master’s degree in city and regional planning, a bachelor’s degree in geography, and is AICP certified.

Robin Hayes — City manager of Cocoa Beach (population of 11,341) from 2022-23, has held positions with several Florida cities from director of finance in Winter Garden from 2008-12 and director of management services in Oviedo from 2012-16 to city manager of Mount Dora from 2016-21 and interim director of finance for Port Orange from 2021-22. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Scott Moye — County manager of Ware County, Georgia, (population of 35,614) since 2016 and adjunct instructor at Coastal Pines Technical College since 2005, worked in the city of Fernandina Beach from 2001-05, was city administrator of Blackshear, Georgia from 2004-13, and a procure-to-pay operations coordinator in Waycross, Georgia, from 2013-2016. He has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Paul Brake had been chosen as the top choice along with the other four finalists but is no longer in contention. The city didn't immediately respond to why he was no longer in the race.

City Commission's city manager public meeting Saturday

The day after the meet-and-greet, the City Commission Saturday morning will host another public meeting with the finalists.

They will "present their first-year vision and take questions" from city commissioners, which will help officials narrow down the decision to one or two candidates that the board may be interested in hiring.

That meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. at the James W. Hathaway Commission Chambers at 214 Sams Ave.

