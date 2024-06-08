NSB City Commission chooses Kevin Cowper to replace Khalid Resheidat as city manager

Residents, city commissioners and officials gather during the public meeting to select New Smyrna Beach's next city manager, Saturday, June 8, 2024.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH — The city has chosen its next city manager.

Kevin Cowper, the highest-ranked of the four finalists by the City Commission, defeated the three other contenders — Scott Moye, Robin Hayes and James Slaton — and will replace current New Smyrna Beach City Manager Khalid Resheidat, should he accept the city's offer.

Resheidat will retire in August after 34 years at the post.

Cowper has served as the city manager of Dothan, Alabama, since 2019. He also has an extensive local government background working in other roles, such as assistant city manager in Auburn, Alabama; Pensacola’s community development director; and director of planning and zoning for Baldwin County, Alabama.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Alabama and a master's degree in city and regional planning from the University of Memphis.

Cowper and the other three finalists participated in the last interview round, which took place Saturday in the City Commission Chambers.

Focus on 'health and character' of city neighborhoods

The finalists participated in a meet-and-greet event Friday night at the Live Oak Cultural Center, where they spoke to and answered questions from more than 100 residents.

On Saturday morning, Cowper was the first candidate to be interviewed by city commissioners.

He began his presentation mentioning how one of the job's priorities would be to "preserve the health and character" of the city's neighborhoods, which he referred to as the "building blocks of the city."

Kevin Cowper, chosen as New Smyrna Beach's next city manager, speaks to a resident after his interview with the City Commission, Saturday, June 8, 2024.

"You have great neighborhoods here, and maintaining these neighborhoods is key for the future," Cowper said.

He touched on other points during his presentation, such as the importance of communicating with elected officials, city staff and residents, infrastructure, growth management, sustainability and economic development.

Most of the interview was dedicated to numerous questions from city commissioners, which covered several topics, from issues related to the city, Cowper's personal background and the workplace environment.

When asked about balancing growth and preservation, Cowper touched on the role of the business community as the "life blood" of the city and on the importance of maintaining the infrastructure in older, downtown areas, which often get "abandoned" as the focus shifts to growth in suburban areas.

"I've worked in programs throughout my career to redevelop those commercial areas and to bring vibrancy back to those areas," he said. "That's a process of planning and creating a vision for that area."

City commissioner Randy Hartman asked Cowper what he considered the city's "biggest asset" in attracting new business and industry.

"Your biggest asset is your quality of life and quality of place," Cowper answered. "That's the asset you need to push forward and use as basis for economic development."

'Steadiness,' experience put Cowper ahead

Cowper faced questions that had been previously selected by city commissioners and Strategic Government Resources, Inc.’s (or SGR) executive vice president Doug Thomas. All finalists faced the same questions, plus several follow-ups and presentation-related inquiries.

The City Commission hired SGR — founded in 1999 and self-described as a “fully remote organization” with operations in multiple states — in January to conduct the nationwide search for the city’s new manager.

After interviewing the last candidate, Moye, city commissioners came to a brief impasse on whether to vote right away or wait until the commission's Tuesday meeting.

After some back and forth, Vice Mayor Vallie Perrine, city commissioners Lisa Martin, Jason McGuirk and Randy Hartman voted to move on to the vote, while Mayor Fred Cleveland voted to push the decision to next week.

They then moved into more discussion and deliberation, part of which involved each city commissioners noting their top two choices:

Hartman: Cowper and Moye (No order of preference).

McGuirk: Cowper and Moye.

Cleveland: Slaton and Hayes.

Martin: Cowper and Moye.

Perrine: Cowper and Hayes (No order of preference).

Hartman argued that Cowper was the "more seasoned veteran" compared to Moye. He also praised Cowper's "quality of life" answer when asked about New Smyrna's biggest asset.

Martin praised Cowper's "steadiness" and "calm," as well as his involvement in programs dedicated to "energizing" his community in Alabama.

Many also praised Moye as a "strong" candidate. After unanimously approving Cowper, commissioners voted to make Moye their second choice in case negotiations with Cowper fall through.

City staff will now enter those negotiations with Cowper, whose contract will come before the City Commission for final approval.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NSB selects Kevin Cowper to replace Khalid Resheidat as city manager