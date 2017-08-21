NRL strugglers Gold Coast Titans fire coach Neil Henry

GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — The Gold Coast Titans have fired head coach Neil Henry with two rounds remaining in the National Rugby League's regular season.

Titans chief executive Graham Annesley confirmed the decision at a news conference Monday, saying the decision had been taken by the club's board over the weekend.

Henry, who had a year to go on his contract, took over at the Titans for the 2015 season as a replacement for foundation coach John Cartwright.

Last year, he guided the club to its first finals appearance in six years, shortly after signing Jarryd Hayne, the former Parramatta Eels star who had a brief and unsuccessful stint with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

Speculation of a rift between Henry and Hayne has intensified as the Titans have slipped to 14th in the 16-team NRL standings.

"The people involved are polarizing in some ways and the issues involved are polarizing as well," Annesley said, without specifying the reason for Henry's departure.

Henry, who coached the Canberra Raiders and the North Queensland Cowboys before moving to the Gold Coast, had 23 wins and 31 losses while in charge of the Titans.

The club has started the search for a new coach.