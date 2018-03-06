Will NRA follow the path of Big Tobacco?

A big industry defended by powerful lobbyists. A product popular with grassroots supporters but reviled by critics as lethal. A nationwide debate that touches on deep aspects of American culture.

Guns in 2018? No, tobacco in 1998.

Twenty years ago, a historic settlement between tobacco firms and 46 states shackled the smoking trade in the United States. The industry agreed to pay states billions of dollars in damages, and to curtail much of its marketing. Tobacco dollars funded a new national anti-smoking advocacy campaign. Smoking rates in the US declined – and continue to go down.

Could that public health success be a template for anti-gun action? Some activists are now renewing calls for national gun-control organizations to focus on the tools used against tobacco, from liability lawsuits to gritty ad campaigns intended to “deglamorize” consumer usage. The theory: Back in the day, Big Tobacco seemed impervious against attack – until, suddenly, it wasn’t. Perhaps the same holds true for the National Rifle Association today.

But there’s a flaw in this chain of logic: Guns and tobacco occupy very different positions in American law. The Second Amendment to the Constitution is silent on the right to possess cigars. And firearms are symbolic in a way that tobacco is not. To many owners, they are about freedom, as well as shooting. They are emblems of a traditionalist vision for the country, plus a way to plink cans off the fence.

Still, comparing and contrasting these industries may be a good way to highlight and explain the strengths and vulnerabilities of both sides in the post-Parkland gun debate. For their part, the NRA and the gun industry may have learned from tobacco’s long experience in trying to stave off greater federal controls.

“There is some remarkable overlap between what the tobacco industry invented 30 years ago, and the strategy of the NRA and its supporters today,” says Mark Pertschuk, a longtime expert and organizer for both the anti-tobacco and anti-gun movements.

For instance, both the tobacco and gun lobbies have taken a muscular approach to combating criticism, including attempts to prevent government research on the health aspects of the issue in question, says Mr. Pertschuk, former longtime president of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights and former legislative director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

Back in the early 1990s, tobacco firms managed to block publication of an Environmental Protection Agency report on the dangers of secondhand smoke for more than two years. More recently, the NRA has effectively blocked the federal Centers for Disease Control from studying the effects of gun violence.

Today, one of the most important similarities between what used to be known as Big Tobacco and the NRA is the use of state preemption laws to block any gun violence reduction laws at the local level, says Pertschuk.

Take Florida. Back in 1985, the state legislature passed a law controlling the power of local officials to restrict smoking in public places. Similarly, under Florida law today, city or county leaders who enact or enforce firearms legislation in their jurisdictions face state-ordained punishments that can include removal from office.

The purpose of such laws is legal consistency, according to the NRA. NRA executive director Chris Cox has said they protect gun owners “from harassment by an unreasonable and confusing patchwork of municipal gun laws.”

However, a focused effort by gun-violence prevention groups, harnessing the energy created in the wake of the Parkland shooting, might be able to get some of these laws repealed, says Pertschuk. That would open the way for more liberal city governments to tighten gun laws, even in red states.

“If they did that, it would catch fire like the revolution against tobacco,” he says.

A HISTORIC SETTLEMENT

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement of 1998 was struck between the four largest United States tobacco companies and the attorneys general of 46 states. The states agreed to drop mammoth lawsuits they had filed against the companies for the medical costs incurred by public programs such as Medicaid for treating tobacco-related illnesses. In return, the tobacco industry agreed to sharply curtail much of its advertising, make continued payments to the states for health care costs, and to fund an anti-smoking advocacy group called the Truth Campaign.