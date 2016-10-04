NRA taunts gun control advocates after Kim Kardashian robbery

The National Rifle Association was quick to weigh in on the news Monday that reality television star Kim Kardashian was the victim of an armed robbery in Paris — responding with a sarcastic message on Twitter.

“Wait, criminals held @KimKardashian at gunpoint in Paris?” the NRA tweeted. “How is that possible? Does anyone know if they passed a background check first?”

https://twitter.com/NRA/ status/783003466381795328

https://twitter.com/NRA/ status/783006757245292546

Paris police say Kardashian was robbed in her Paris residence on Sunday by masked men who tied her up in the bathroom, put a gun to her head and fled with nearly $10 million worth of jewelry. The assailants were dressed as police officers, Reuters reported, and gained access to Kardashian’s room by forcing a concierge to let them in.

A publicist for the 35-year-old reality television star said Kardashian was “badly shaken but physically unharmed.”

The NRA used the armed robbery to highlight how France’s gun laws did not stop it from happening. As the Washington Post noted following the Charlie Hebdo shootings, “there is no right to bear arms for the French, and to own a gun, you need a hunting or sporting license which needs to be repeatedly renewed and requires a psychological evaluation.” In 2012, the French government estimated there were at least 7.5 million guns in legal circulation, and millions more illegally held.

It's shocking that these criminals did not subject themselves to Paris' strict #guncontrol laws before committing this awful crime. — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





Everytown for Gun Safety, the advocacy group headed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, responded to the NRA.

“Having fun, @NRA?” the organization tweeted, publishing a chart that showed the gun murder rates for countries around the world. “You are 18 times more likely to be murdered with a gun in the U.S. than in France.”

Having fun, @NRA? You are 18 times more likely to be murdered with a gun in the US than in France. pic.twitter.com/MrQGjwi73F — Everytown (@Everytown) October 3, 2016





“Wait, are you saying criminals don’t follow current laws?” the NRA replied. “That can’t be true.”

.@Everytown… Wait, are you saying criminals don’t follow current laws? That can’t be true. — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





The gun control lobby spent part of the afternoon responding to critics of its opportunistic Kardashian tweets.

Stronger gun laws… like the ones they have in Paris? #askingforafriend https://t.co/xHUhViDtpN — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





Wrong. #NRA expresses concern, as well as confusion that criminals in Paris were armed in the first place. https://t.co/PUGu2f8qD7 — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





No, #NRA expresses confusion about how this happened. Guns aren’t really allowed in Paris, so…. https://t.co/okd5JDowrU — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





We just think criminals should stop breaking the law. Oh wait. https://t.co/5UXjXpwdtz — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





"Paris, after all, is basically one big gun-free zone." https://t.co/zcK8vuca0x Fact check: True. — NRA (@NRA) October 3, 2016





Kardashian herself has spoken out in favor of gun law reform.

The fact that anyone can so easily access guns is so scary & after all of the devastating loss the Senate should have not failed us!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 21, 2016





“The fact that anyone can so easily access guns is so scary,” she tweeted in June after the Senate failed to enact a series of gun-control measures following the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. “After all of the devastating loss the Senate should have not failed us!!!”