NPHY “Homecoming” Gala Celebrates the Journey Home For Homeless Youth

TechCrunch

OpenAI has a livestreamed announcement planned for 10 a.m. PT on Monday — but it's trying to keep expectations under control. Altman’s wording was presumably alluding to a Reuters report published earlier this week, suggesting that OpenAI plans to announce an AI-powered search product on Monday — stealing some thunder from the Google I/O developer conference, which starts Tuesday. The report also said the announcement date “is subject to change.”