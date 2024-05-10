NPHY “Homecoming” Gala Celebrates the Journey Home For Homeless Youth
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s a night a full of nostalgia and purpose with the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Their “Homecoming” gala celebrating the journey home is on May 16th at World Market Center, and here to officially pin the surprise emcee’s corsage is the homecoming court, CEO Asrash Ghafoori, and gala committee co-chairs Stacey Gualandi, and Nicole Hollimon. Head to nphy.org to support.
