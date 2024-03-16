NPD: Woman shot to death on E. Little Creek Rd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman dead.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to 1700 block of E Little Creek Road near Chesapeake Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the woman dead. Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

