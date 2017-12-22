There Is Now Weed Named After Monica Lewinsky

A Washington-state based cannabis producer called Sugarleaf created a strain of weed named “Monica Lewinsky,” and the woman behind that namesake has discovered it.

On Thursday night, Lewinsky tweeted out a photo of the Sugarleaf hybrid weed in a jar accompanied by a series of eye and hand-pointing emojis.

The photo is from Steinfarm, a Seattle-based product and lifestyle photographer, but the product itself is from Sugarleaf. The cannabis company didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, and the product doesn’t appear to be immediately available on its website.

However, a perusal of their social media pages reveals the Monica Lewinsky strain appears to have been around for at least a year and looks like this:

And you can see it in jar form again below:

Lewinsky seems to be handling the unique rebranding of her name with good fun, saying on Twitter that she had been talking to a friend on Friday morning about having a “party just for the party favors!”

We hope that party comes to fruition, Monica, because weed certainly like to be there.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

