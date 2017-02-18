‘Now we have a bogeyman’: Trump helps immigration activists raise awareness of deportation issues

For many immigrants living in the United States, President Trump’s rhetoric and recent executive orders have become a source of confusion and fear. But the president’s hard line on immigration also appears to be providing a new opportunity for activists, who’ve long struggled to generate interest in issues that affect the undocumented community.

Undocumented immigrants, by definition, have a vested interest in keeping a low profile. Few nonimmigrants who do interact with them in their daily lives are probably even aware that they are undocumented, making it hard to combat efforts to paint the entire community as “criminal.”

“The demonizing effect of that word creates a very difficult public narrative,” said Jacinta Gonzales, field director at Mijente, a Phoenix-based Latino and immigrant advocacy organization. “It makes people not want to show up when they’re most needed.”

Recently, however, immigrant rights advocates have been getting some help from an unlikely source: Donald Trump.

President Trump made cracking down on illegal immigrants a central feature of his presidential campaign, and among the first actions he took upon entering the White House was to order the construction of a wall and detention facilities along the U.S. border with Mexico.

However, much of his strategy for dealing with immigration simply expands on policies followed under President Barack Obama, who oversaw at least 2.7 million deportations while in office, more than any other U.S. president.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement provided this photo of ICE agents waiting at a home in Atlanta on Feb. 9, 2017, during a crackdown on immigration fugitives, re-entrants and criminal aliens. The Homeland Security Department said Feb. 13 that 680 people had been arrested in roundups in the previous week targeting immigrants living illegally in the United States. (Photo: Bryan Cox/ICE via AP)

But getting progressives and even members of the broader immigration movement, which has largely been focused on immigration policy reform, to fight back against immigration enforcement and deportations was a lot harder under a Democratic president.

“Now we have a bogeyman,” said Erika Andiola, a prominent advocate for the undocumented and former staffer on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“I’m not saying Trump isn’t doing worse than what we had before,” she continued, referring to the fact that Trump has scrapped the Obama-era Priority Enforcement Program, or PEP, which sought to prioritize the deportation of convicted violent criminals, known gang members and others deemed a threat to public or national security, over those with nonviolent, often immigration-related charges on their records.

“There was sort of a narrative framed around [the] Obama deportation machine that … only violent people were getting deported,” Andiola said. However, she added, the reality was that “the deportations of people who shouldn’t be deported” started before Trump took office.

“Now we have the ability to tell that story because people are paying attention to that,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have insisted that the recent immigration raids resulting in 680 arrests were part of routine enforcement operations. However, cases involving people who had been protected under Obama administration policies — such as Guadalupe García de Rayos, who was deported following a routine check-in at the ICE office in Phoenix last week; Daniel Ramirez Medina, a 23-year-old with no criminal record who was taken into ICE custody in Seattle this week; and Jeannette Vizguerra, an undocumented mother of four who has taken refuge in a Denver church for fear of deportation — offer evidence to the contrary.

“Under Trump, those dehumanizing words are being applied to the whole community,” said Gonzales. “Anyone is at risk for deportation.”

While this has created a terrifying reality for members of the undocumented community and their families, it has also provided a new opportunity to generate support for an issue that has long eluded public interest.

“It wasn’t easy to mobilize other folks around this issue,” said Andiola, who was involved in organizing local support for Garcia de Rayos ahead of the routine ICE check-in that resulted in her removal from the United States after more than 20 years.