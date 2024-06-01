There are now veterans services offices in all 21 NJ counties. Here's where they are

There are now veterans service offices in all 21 New Jersey counties after Gov. Phil Murphy cut a ribbon on the final location in Union County Friday morning.

Murphy had made a commitment during his 2023 budget address to make sure there were offices in each county. At that time there were 14 locations and the administration met their goal in bringing offices to the final seven counties.

The newest locations are in Camden, Cape May, Middlesex, Passaic, Salem, Union and Warren counties and cost the state about $825,000 during fiscal year 2024. There is more funding for the initiative in the governor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025.

The offices are in place to offer information to veterans and their families on topics ranging from employment and education to counseling and medical services.

With the expansion to Union County, all 21 New Jersey counties are now equipped with an office dedicated to delivering important employment, education, counseling, housing, social, and medical services, providing critical support to veterans and their families.

“I’m happy to say today, it's 21 out of 21. It's a huge accomplishment,” Murphy said. “These are basically advocates for our veterans to help navigate what can be really complicated fields on health care, housing, educational, job opportunities with a big federal element to it as well, and that part is particularly challenging and complicated. So these are game changers.”

Deputy Adjutant General Colonel Yvonne Mays spoke at Friday’s event because Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, commissioner of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs is traveling to the Middle East to visit New Jersey soldiers stationed there.

Mays called the newest service office and the program part of the governor’s “shared and sacred commitment” to helping veterans and that they would “provide information to veterans about their hard earned benefits” for years to come.

“It was an incredible honor to attend the ribbon cutting of the Union County VSO, which completed our mission in establishing a Veterans Service Office in every county across the state,” said Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union.

“This is a major victory for veterans, particularly those who live in historically underserved communities," Cryan said. "I am proud to have had a hand in bringing essential services to more of our military heroes and am excited to witness the transformative work that each new VSO will accomplish.”

According to the state’s website the locations include:

Atlantic City Armory, 1008 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City

125 State St., Suite 109, Hackensack

Workers' Compensation Court, 555 High St., Suite 6A, Mount Holly

Governor James J. Florio Center for Public Service Building, 200 Federal St., Suite 146, Camden

VA Newark Regional Office, 20 Washington Place, Room 431, Newark

Woodbury Armory, 658 N. Evergreen Ave., Woodbury

Jersey City Armory, 678 Montgomery St., 2nd Floor, Jersey City

Veterans Haven North, 200 Sanatorium Road, Glen Gardner

Lawrenceville Armory, 151 Eggerts Crossing Road, Room 136, Lawrenceville

Somerset Armory, 1060 Hamilton St., Somerset

630 Bangs Ave., Suite 320, Asbury Park

Dover Armory, 479 W. Clinton St., Dover

James J. Howard Outpatient Clinic, 970 Route 70, Brick

Passaic County Administration Building, 401 Grand St., Paterson

NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 Northwest Blvd., Vineland

Catholic Charities Bldg., 48 Wyker Road, Franklin

Township of Union Senior Center, 652 Rahway Ave., Union

More information on the services offices is available by calling 1-844-671-1019.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: There are now veterans services offices in all 21 NJ counties