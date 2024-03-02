NOW: Tumbleweeds, wind damage affecting South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — South Jordan City is conducting cleanup operations as tumbleweeds are impacting parts of the city, according to city officials.

The City Streets crew has reportedly been working on clearing roads of tumbleweeds Saturday amid high winds and hazardous road conditions.

City personnel have started to put out dumpsters for tumbleweed removal, officials said, and more are on their way.

The city will reportedly post a list of dumpster locations, meant strictly for tumbleweeds, soon.

“We understand there may also be other wind damage to city infrastructure,” officials said.

Please report any issues to the city’s website here.

“If there are any emergency wind-related damage issues. Please call Public Works dispatch at 801-840-4000,” officials said.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

