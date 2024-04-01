Now that Tennessee State University has a new board, expect turbulent times ahead

One of the earliest realizations I had when I started working as a full-time faculty member in higher education, after a 10-year career in corporate marketing, was that higher education operates differently than it appears.

Job descriptions for administrative roles, especially at senior or management levels, almost always explicitly require experience in higher education.

However, as the Tennessee State University board was vacated on March 28, with a replacement list immediately available — indicating that the Governor's oﬃce had been sourcing and reaching out to potential members weeks, if not months, in advance — the future of TSU feels more uncertain than ever, and the state's intentions more questionable.

The role of a college board is distinct from that of a private corporation or a nonproﬁt organization. A college board provides oversight through a president, who acts more as an employee than a CEO. (HBCU Presidents) Colleges face multiple operational requirements and oversight, and today, with activist legislatures increasingly interfering in curricula, the situation is more complex.

Additionally, alumni are critical and inﬂuential stakeholders, unlike in private boards where former shareholders do not inﬂuence governance.

New TSU board faces a hostile legislature

I must disclose that I do not know or have any relationships with any of the newly appointed board members, nor do I have any direct relationship with TSU beyond wishing to see the HBCU survive and thrive in an environment that currently seems unsupportive.

Rep. Harold Love Jr. speaks with House Speaker Cameron Sexton, during a house session while discussing a bill concerning the TSU board at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 28, 2024.

While the newly appointed board is more geographically diverse than its predecessor and members are highly accomplished in their ﬁelds, they seem to lack the crucial experience necessary for successfully guiding TSU out of a crisis that has resulted in the disbanding of the previous board.

It is vital for everyone to understand, both the new board and the public, whether or not one believes the assessment of TSU was fair, or that the school was owed funds, the TSU “situation” was deemed so severe that vacating the entire board was the only solution. New board members, you are stepping into a highly challenging situation.

Furthermore, you as a board will face a legislature that is not supportive; and it should be noted that you were contacted prior to the ﬁnal vote, during which time negotiations were purportedly ongoing between the parties and houses. This was clearly not the case, as the governor had already prepared a list.

Rely on national resources to help find new footing

Regarding ﬁnancial expertise, having a banker on the board is beneﬁcial, but such skills are only peripherally related to college ﬁnance and accounting. The realities of restricted funds and the challenges of the new national FAFSA system demand an experienced expert to collaborate with the CFO. In matters of accreditation and failure, ﬁnances, ﬁnancial reporting, and ﬁnancial controls are the primary concerns.

Moreover, the absence of a communications expert on the team is concerning. Entering a tumultuous situation, especially working with a new, inexperienced president, necessitates setting your own narrative and managing expectations to avoid being deemed a failure.

Recognizing and accepting the subtleties of this situation is crucial. Governor Lee's explicit statement that each board member is an alum implies a racial consideration, reﬂecting on the composition of the previous board and the current societal climate. It would not be surprising if, after some time, the Governor's oﬃce concludes that TSU cannot govern itself. This is reminiscent of the Achievement School District situation in Memphis.

A last piece of advice is to seek knowledge beyond your personal experience. A common challenge in HBCU governance is the overestimation of personal expertise. Merely attending an institution does not equate to understanding how to manage it. The Association of Governing Boards (AGB), though I have no direct aﬃliation with it aside from participating in some of their training, is a valuable resource.

Tennessee State University is a member organization, providing access to these resources. Do not rely solely on state-provided training. Many retired HBCU presidents are available as consultants or for guidance to help the board collaborate effectively and provide the necessary direction to support Tennessee State University and its new president.

Adrienne Hinds is founder of Policy Comms Company. She served as program director for business and economics at Columbia State and the former data governance consulting with the TN Department of Education.

