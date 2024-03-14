You can now pay to guarantee no one will sit beside you on a Frontier flight

Frontier Airlines' new UpFront Plus seats guarantee no one will be seated in the middle seat beside you.

No more worrying about who’s going to sit beside you on the airplane.

Frontier Airlines has introduced a new seating option with a guaranteed empty middle seat, so passengers sitting by the window or aisle have more personal space.

“Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences,” Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement. “UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort.”

Here’s what travelers should know about the new UpFront Plus seats.

What do UpFront Plus seats include?

In addition to blocking off middle seats, Frontier says passengers in UpFront Plus seats will get more legroom, elbow room and comfort. They’ll also be the first to receive in-flight service and among the first to exit the plane upon arrival.

When will UpFront Plus be available?

Sales began this week, but UpFront Plus Seats won’t be available on flights until April 10.

How much do UpFront Plus seats cost?

Introductory prices start at $49 per person each way, for travel between April 10 through April 30. Travelers must book by March 20 for special pricing. Seating is limited and restrictions apply.

After that introductory period, a Frontier spokesperson told USA TODAY pricing for UpFront Plus seats will be based on demand.

For reference, airfare for a non-stop flight from Atlanta to Orlando, Florida, on May 1 starts at just under $24 for standard unassigned seating on Frontier’s website, while UpFront Plus seats cost $150.

Where are UpFront Plus seats located?

UpFront Plus seats will be located in the first two rows of Frontier aircraft.

How to book UpFront Plus seats

After selecting the flight you want on Frontier’s website or app, you can pick various a la carte or bundled add-ons, including advance seat assignment, which costs extra on Frontier. This is when you can choose an UpFront Plus seat.

Frontier got rid of its customer service phone line in 2022.

