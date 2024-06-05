Now You Know: Warrior Homes receives $40K Schulze Family Foundation

The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation has awarded a $40,000 grant to Warrior Homes of Collier to boost the nonprofit group’s efforts to provide supportive housing for local veterans.

Warrior Homes of Collier operates four residences for local veterans, including Bravo and Charlie Houses, which serve seniors on fixed incomes who receive rent subsidies (known as supportive housing); and Delta House, a supportive housing complex with 10 apartments for up to 20 veterans, both men and women.

“This generous support from the Schulze Family Foundation gets us one step closer to our goal of ending veterans’ homelessness in Collier County,” said Dale Mullin, a retired Vietnam veteran, founder and president of Warrior Homes Collier. “As housing costs in our community continue to rise, senior veterans living on fixed incomes are particularly vulnerable.”

Beyond providing a roof over their heads, Warrior Homes of Collier also connects veterans with support services such as mental health counseling and peer support through the David Lawrence Centers, as well as educational opportunities, including college scholarships.

The new grant will enable Warrior Homes of Collier to provide stable housing to an additional 26 veterans.

Schulze, founder of Best Buy, created his family foundation in 2004. The foundation primarily serves communities in Minnesota and Florida, awarding grants to nonprofits in the areas of human and social services, education (including college scholarships), and health and medicine.

Bonita Springs’ EGGfest raises money for nonprofits

Nearly 1,100 foodies and grilling fans attended the fifth annual Sunshine Ace Hardware Big Green EGGfest at Riverside Park in Bonita Springs on April 13.

The event featured all-you-can-eat food samplings, grill demonstrations, live music, beer, wine and hard seltzer drinks.

EGGfest distributed $30,000 in proceeds to Northside Naples Kiwanis Club, United Way of Collier and the Keys, The Foundation of Bonita Beach Sunset Rotary and Greater Naples Chamber’s Leadership Collier Foundation.

Since its inception, EGGfest has generated more than $130,000 to support nonprofits.

Bonita Naples Rotary accepts donation for the Wheelchair Foundation

The Bonita Naples Rotary Club has accepted a $1,000 donation from the Naples All-Star Events for the Wheelchair Foundation, a cause supported by Rotary International.

This contribution was raised during the Naples All-Star Event Legends V at the Hilton Naples in March.

Jim Fabry and Gary Dworkin, members of the Bonita Naples Rotary Club, received the donation check from Michael Byrd, the founder of Naples All-Star Events.

“We are extremely grateful for this donation, which will help cover the $56,000 cost of a wheelchair container,” stated Fabry. “Rotary District 6960 clubs from Bonita Springs, Bonita Naples, Naples, Estero and Charlotte Harbor and the Kiwanis Club of El Salvador contributed $28,000, which was matched by the Wheelchair Foundation.”

The Wheelchair Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and meeting the needs of individuals with physical disabilities, received a portion of the event’s sales. The organization aims to provide wheelchairs to children, teens, and adults worldwide who need one but cannot afford it, bringing them hope, mobility, and independence.

More can be found at wheelchairfoundation.org.

