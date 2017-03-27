Now I Get It: What we know about Kim Jong Un and why North Korea is isolated

Between North Korea’s recent missile tests and joint U.S.-South Korea military drills, tensions have been mounting since President Trump took office. Trump said, “I had meetings on North Korea, who's acting very, very badly. I will tell you he is acting very badly.” The “he” that Trump is referring to is North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga takes a look at how he came to power and why North Korea remains isolated.