Now You Know: Commissioners include Bonita Beach in nourishment efforts

The Lee Board of County Commissioners approved an amendment to an agreement with the city of Bonita Springs to expand the scope of Bonita Beach nourishment efforts south to the county line.

The expanded scope was important due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

The northern 0.9 miles of Bonita Beach is designated by the State of Florida as a critically eroded shoreline. Lee County has worked to manage the erosion since 1995, including cooperation with Bonita Springs since its incorporation.

Hurricane Ian damaged all of Bonita Beach including the historically stable shorelines to the south of the designed nourishment project. The city requested and was granted over $4 million in state funding for a one-time repair of beaches from the nourishment project limits south to the county line to cover all the costs associated with this extension.

The work will restore the storm protection, environmental benefits such as sea turtle nesting, and recreational opportunities along the South Bonita Beach area, including county parks and beach accesses.

The Terraces to host celebration of 72-year wedding anniversary

Residents and staff from The Terraces at Bonita Springs joined in the celebration of a 72-year wedding anniversary of Don and Pat King on June 8.

The Kings met in high school and were married in the summer of 1952 in Albion Indiana. This couple have 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

MY Self Wellness to expand access to ketamine therapy

MY Self Wellness – a ketamine clinic who operates in the psychedelic space in Bonita Springs –has partnered with Enthea to expand access to ketamine therapy through employee benefit packages. Enthea is a third-party administrator of health insurance plans and the only one offering psychedelic healthcare as a workplace benefit.

MY Self Wellness is the first ketamine clinic in Florida to accept Enthea.

Ketamine therapy is not covered by most insurance companies, forcing those seeking treatment to pay out of pocket.

For more information, visit myselfwellness.com.

Bonita Springs native recognized on SRU’s spring 2024 dean’s list

Sophia Condit of Bonita Springs was named to Slippery Rock University’s dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. The dean's list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

Slippery Rock University is a four-year, public, coeducational, regional comprehensive university that offers a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,000 students. SRU is one of 10 institutions and 14 campuses that make up Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. SRU is fully accredited by the Middle State Commission on Higher Learning.

