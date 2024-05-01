Now You Know: Bonita YMCA Community Impact Campaign continues

The Bonita Springs YMCA, a branch of the YMCA of Southwest Florida, recently announced the success of its recent 24-hour Giving Challenge.

“Thanks to the community’s incredible support and a generous matching donation, the YMCA raised an impressive $6,525 to support its vital programs and initiatives,” stated Angel Cerritos, district executive director of the Bonita Springs YMCA.

The 24-hour Giving Challenge served as a powerful testament to the generosity and commitment of the Bonita Springs community to making a positive impact on the lives of local youth and families. The funds raised during this event will be crucial in furthering the YMCA's mission to provide academic support, food security, and a safe space for children and families facing financial hardship.

The YMCA also announced that the Community Impact Campaign will continue through the end of May to make an even more significant impact in the community. Every donation received will directly support the YMCA's scholarship program, ensuring that children and families in need have access to the resources and support they need to thrive.

“Your donation isn't just a financial contribution; it's an investment in the future of our youth and the well-being of our community,” said Cerritos. “It’s a commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to the resources and support they need to reach their full potential.”

To contribute to the Bonita Springs YMCA Community Impact Campaign and help us reach our overall goal, visit ymcaswfl.org/give or call 239-333-1669.

Lee Health recently opened a new mobile health-care clinic solution serving Southwest Florida.

Stationed at Veteran’s Park in Lehigh Acres, the 36-foot unit will support an advanced provider, nurse and customer service representative and can be mobilized throughout Lee County in the event of emergencies or major incidents requiring medical attention.

The vehicle has two exam rooms, a central reception area, wheelchair lift and advanced equipment and devices. It will be open three days a week, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday – and serve as a family medicine walk-in clinic.

Patients can make appointments or walk in for primary care treatment, including illnesses and common conditions. Some testing also can be done onsite.

“We are excited to open this new mobile health-care clinic,” said Lee Health President and CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci. “It will be able to provide Southwest Florida residents and visitors with the services they need in a place that’s convenient for them and it will be able to assist in all types of emergency situations,” “It’s a win-win. We are passionate about ensuring that everyone in Southwest Florida has access to medical care, and this mobile unit will help us accomplish that.”

Lee Health says the unit was designed to be durable, secure and resilient to assist in emergency situations and events. The mobile unit also includes a variety of features to ensure that it can run entirely on its own:

An oversized freshwater tank with a redundant pumping system to allow for maximum versatility and an onboard full-feature air purification system;

The ability to run independently of the power grid yet access power directly when the unit is able to connect to the grid;

More than four kilowatts of rooftop solar power and 28 kilowatt hours of battery energy storage, with a redundant backup generator supporting the power supply;

5G high-speed connectivity using multiple carriers for redundancy if broadband is down.

The mobile unit’s creation was made possible thanks to state funding.

“This solution reflects our passion for delivering meaningful innovation that enhances lives, in this case by bringing important health care services to communities in need,” said Dave Johnson, with Black & Veatch, the company that created the unit.

Leadership SWFL class announced

SWFL Inc. recently announced the Leadership SWFL Class of 2024.

Leadership SWFL, hosted by SWFL Inc., is designed to provide professionals from all different disciplines an outlet to learn about the inner workings of the Southwest Florida region, develop lifelong connections and provide them with strong professional development skills that can translate into their day-to-day lives.

Over eight months, Leadership SWFL facilitates transformation among community champions through exclusive full-day experiences – immersive hands-on opportunities challenge participants to delve into essential components of Southwest Florida, exploring a variety of perspectives.

This years class is comprised of Alyssa Averill, Sun Village Vacations; Brenda Hernandez, Hotwire Communications; Diane Kirby, Owen Ames Kimball Company; Dorian Zwierewicz, Florida Gulf Coast University Florida SBDC at FGCU; Elizabeth Jager, EFC Farms; Emily Ford, Gravina, Smith, Matte & Arnold Marketing & Public Relations; Eric Scholz, Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District; Gina Nelson, The Whitcomb Group; Glenn Whitehouse, Florida Gulf Coast University; Jessica Lindsey, Lee Health; Kara Laufer, Naples Botanical Garden; Kylar Johnson, Lee County BoCC; Lucas McSurley, Lamb of God Lutheran Episcopal Church; Mara Hammond, NCH Healthcare System; Marcos Camarena, Briers CPA; Maricela Morado, Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida Inc.; Marie Clement, Suncoast Credit Union; Mary Gentile, LQ Property Management, LLC; Mary Zizzo, Jacobs Solutions, city of Bonita Springs Community Development; Mary Buttrey, New Horizons of SWFL; Melvin Jordan lll, Kitson & Partners; Meredith Narayanan, Healthy Start Coalition of Southwest Florida Inc.; Sandra Alamilla Lopez, Lee County Electric Cooperative; Savannah Miller-Berg, Community Housing and Resources Inc.; Tia Filiault, Southeast Elevator/Gulfside Elevator; Tracy Siekmann, Community Cooperative; Tyler Bellwood, Physicians Regional; and Jackie Keay, The Journey Home.

For more information, visit SWFLinc.com/leadership-swfl.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Bonita YMCA Community Impact Campaign continues