Now You Know: Bonita Short Film Festival calls for entries

File: The Bonita Springs Short Film Festival began with a walk across the red carpet and photos outside the Prado Stadium 12 theater in Bonita Springs.

Lights, camera, laughter! The 9th Annual Bonita Springs Short Film Fest is back, inviting filmmakers far and wide to submit their comedic masterpieces under the theme “Laugh Out Loud Bonita.” This year, the festival aims to “empower the community to showcase top-quality entertainment and reveal another facet of Bonita Springs through laughter and amusement.”

The festival, set to take place at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 18, promises an evening of side-splitting hilarity as filmmakers share their unique perspectives on the theme. Whether capturing the essence of Bonita Springs or exploring comedic narratives from any corner of the globe, submissions are welcome from all filmmakers, amateurs and professionals alike.

“The essence of Bonita Springs is in its laughter, and we want filmmakers to harness that spirit and share it with the world,” said Festival Director Antonio Correia. “This year’s theme, ‘Laugh Out Loud Bonita,’ challenges creators to think outside the box and deliver hearty laughs that resonate with our audience.”

The film festival has launched a new website that features previous years’ winners along with the ability to submit this years’ entries and many more features at bonitaspringsfilmfestival.org.

Just days into 2024, Bonita Beach saw a record home sale of $12.9 million. A view of the beach from 26692 Hickory Blvd., Bonita Beach.

Bonita Springs-Estero Real Estate: Inventory returns to June 2020 levels

Inventory in the Bonita Springs- Estero real estate market has continued to trend upwards, with an inventory level of 1,369 properties in January 2024, according to a Bonita Springs-Estero Realtors, press release.

This is an 86 percent increase from January of 2023. In January of 2022, inventory was at 287 properties. From January of 2022 to January of 2024, there was a 377 percent increase. From December of 2023 to January 2024, the market saw an increase of 253 properties, a 22.67 percent increase.

“One promising note for January is inventory; the last time we were this high was June of 2020; I find that very encouraging,” said Mike Hughes, managing broker at Downing-Frye Realty’s Naples and Bonita Springs Offices.

“We continue to build our inventory, which will help us, and hopefully, we will continue to build into the summer months, giving us some additional summer business,” said Angie Parker, the co-founder, Broker, and CEO of LOCAL Real Estate.

Increased inventory has not helped the buyer's hesitation, which has been present in our market for quite some time. “Buyers seem to be taking their time, traffic is strong, but they are mulling things over. We have a lot more inventory for them to look at. If we see them starting to make some decisions in the next few weeks, we will be coming back to our normal season where things pick up in March,” said Steve Kolenda, managing broker for Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty's Bonita Springs office.

However, another encouraging metric for sellers is that days on the market saw a decrease from 58 days to 50 days from December 2023 to January 2024.

Median sales prices did see a slight decrease of 1.78 percent of $10,000 from January of 2023 to January of 2024.

“While some specific neighborhoods are showing huge price drops in average sales prices, however, this is a product mix and not a decrease in the values. Prices are stable, so when it shows numbers like that, it doesn't mean the values are down, and it is important to speak to a realtor,” said Erin McDonald, managing broker at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The same goes for when looking at the amount or percentage of properties that experience a price decrease. These properties may not reflect the actual value of the market; they may just be priced extremely high at the start.”

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Now You Know: Bonita Short Film Festival calls for entries