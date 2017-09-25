Now Even National Anthem Singers Are Taking A Knee In Protest

It’s not just the players anymore.

Even some national anthem performers are taking a knee in solidarity, as protests spread across the NFL after President Donald Trump on Friday called any player who did so a “son of a bitch” and urged team owners to fire them.

In Tennessee, former “The Voice” contestant Meghan Linsey and guitar player Tyler Cain linked arms and dropped to one knee as they concluded the national anthem before the Titans-Seahawks game on Sunday:

Both the Titans & Seahawks remained in their locker rooms during the national anthem while the singer took a knee during her performance. pic.twitter.com/zeBQhYbKPN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2017

No players from either team were on the field during the anthem. Both sides remained in their locker rooms.

After the game, Linsey retweeted this message defending her from a critic:

No she kneeled to protest Trump condemning football players while staying silent about white nationalists. — Joshua Gabel (@GabelJoshua) September 24, 2017

In Detroit, singer Rico LaVelle dropped to a knee on the song’s final word and raised his fist before a game between the Lions and the Atlanta Falcons.

The national anthem in Detroit ended on one knee pic.twitter.com/7Fi3wSjHSb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2017

Players around the league have knelt, linked arms or in some cases remained in their locker rooms in solidarity after Trump’s attack on those who have been protesting, a move that started last season with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The protests have spread beyond the NFL.

Music legend Stevie Wonder took a knee at a festival on Saturday. That same day, MLB player Bruce Maxwell of the Oakland A’s took a knee during the anthem before a game.