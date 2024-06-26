'Go Now': Evacuation Orders as Wildfire Grows in Central Oregon

A wildfire was spreading in central Oregon on Tuesday, June 25, prompting evacuation orders for surrounding areas.

Deschutes County Emergency Services issued “go now” evacuation orders as the Darlene 3 Fire approached La Pine.

According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the fire had burned over 1,000 acres and there was no containment by Tuesday night.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a “multi-agency effort was underway to combat the Darlene Fire in La Pine.” Credit: Black Butte Ranch Fire Department via Storyful