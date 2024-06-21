'Now they don't have to wonder': More than 200 "handle with care" notifications sent by first responders to APS in past year

Jun. 20—"I can't hear you," said Maralyn Beck, founder of New Mexico Child First Network. "I'm just trying to be safe."

Beck was addressing a group of law enforcement officers on Wednesday, teaching them about Albuquerque's "handle with care" policy. Traumatic experiences can leave students struggling to learn, Beck said — unable to "hear" or focus. But even one positive adult figure can help build resiliency in children, she said.

That's the idea behind the policy, which asks officers to give a heads up to school staff if a child has an interaction with law enforcement or has a traumatic experience.

It's been a full school year since a "handle with care" program was reinstated. During the Wednesday training, Beck asked how many officers had filed a handle with care notice; one officer raised a hand.

This isn't the first time the program has been tried; in 2017, handle with care was implemented at APS. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, it fizzled.

Vicki Price, director of counseling at APS, said the current program looks similar to its predecessor. But this time around, she sees a bigger "buy-in" from participating agencies as more first responders learn about the program.

"We had the right people at the table trying to bring it all together again," Price said.

During the 2023-2024 school year, APS received 210 notifications. That's roughly equivalent to the 2017 program, Price said, but she thinks it's growing. About 75% of the notifications came during the second semester of the school year.

"It kind of started out slow," Price said. "We're gradually seeing more and more coming in."

For staff, it can flag students that might be struggling — even if they don't want to talk about what they experienced or seem fine immediately after.

"We get kids on our radar that might not otherwise be on our radar," Price said.

City Councilor Renée Grout pushed to reinstate handle with care last year. Grout, whose daughter used to teach in New Mexico, said she thinks the program has been a success so far. And she'd like to expand it; Grout said she is working with District 21 state Rep. Debra Sariñara, D-Albuquerque, to bring the program statewide.

"If we can save one or two children — not save them, but if we can care for them and see that they've got a problem — it's been a success," Grout said.

This is how it works: First responders send in a notification — the Wednesday training said law enforcement should always send a notification if they see a child at the scene — that goes to APS police dispatch. From there, the message is sent to school staff.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers scanned a link to a reporting form that asked for the name, date of birth and school the child attends.

The notification isn't a "call to action," Price said. It doesn't include any details about the incident, and staff members don't ask unless the student volunteers information.

Staff could take actions such as cutting students slack if they forget their homework or giving them an extra day to take a test. A handle with care notice can bring additional insight if a student goes to a school counselor after having an interaction with law enforcement.

"The first responders we've talked to, they're happy that somebody has eyes on them the next day. They often leave a scene the night before and wonder what's going to happen with this kid tomorrow," Price said. "Now they don't have to wonder."