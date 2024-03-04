NOW: Dense fog advisory for parts of Central Florida
Fog will be heavy in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area Monday morning.
Several Central Florida counties are included in the dense fog advisory.
Meteorologist Brian Shields said most fog should burn off by around 9 a.m.
Then we’re in for a warm day, as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.
Shields said to expect an isolated shower.
There’s about a 20% chance of rain by mid-afternoon Monday.
Rain chances will increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday, as our next front arrives.
The warmer weather should also stick around for the next several days.
