NOW: Dense fog advisory for parts of Central Florida

Fog will be heavy in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area Monday morning.

Several Central Florida counties are included in the dense fog advisory.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said most fog should burn off by around 9 a.m.

Then we’re in for a warm day, as temperatures climb to around 80 degrees.

Shields said to expect an isolated shower.

There’s about a 20% chance of rain by mid-afternoon Monday.

Rain chances will increase late Tuesday and into Wednesday, as our next front arrives.

The warmer weather should also stick around for the next several days.

