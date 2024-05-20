Now that 80 graves are confirmed, city must determine what's next for Miraflores Park

With the confirmation of dozens of burials in Miraflores Park, Miraflores Community Advisory Group members want to research the cemetery's origins and the stories of those who may be buried there.

The Pensacola Miraflores Park Advisory Group met on Friday for the first time in a year to hear the official findings of the ground-penetrating radar survey of the park and discuss the next steps.

Pensacola Historic Preservation Planner Adrianne Walker told the group that the ground penetrating radar survey confirmed at least 80 burials in the park.

Walker said the northeast part of the park and the parking lot near the Boy Scouts house could not be surveyed because the concentration of trees in those areas of the park interferes with the radar scans, so there could be more burials in those areas that they will never be able to confirm.

Walker said the burials in the three areas that were surveyed appear to be arranged as you'd expect in a historic cemetery.

"They are all oriented in the East-West orientation that you would expect of Christian burials," Walker said. "That's something that's looked at during ground penetrating radar surveys, is what is the orientation of the burials, which can speak to perhaps these individuals and what their belief system was."

The park is the location of a previously lost 19th-century cemetery that likely contains the bodies of African American and Creole community members who used to live there in the 1880s.

Research of historical documents indicates the site of Miraflores Park was used as a burial ground between 1884 to 1887, but it's possible some burials were earlier than 1884.

The existence of the graves, combined with the historical documents, all but confirms that early 20th-century city officials intentionally removed any markers at the cemetery without exhuming and relocating those buried there.

The rediscovery of the cemetery happened when a troop of Boy Scouts cleaning the basement of the Boy Scout building in the park found skeletal remains in the dirt floor of the basement in 2021.

University of West Florida biological anthropologists determined the bones belonged to two individuals, likely a woman in her late 30s or early 40s and a man in his 40s.

Walker said the survey found no evidence of burials under the playground at the park.

"I think that's a positive thing," Walker said. "That also means they (the graves) weren't impacted when the playground was put in."

Walker said when the discovery by the Boy Scots was made, she thought it would be a small area that could be fenced off, but the survey showed the cemetery covers the majority of the park.

"I don't know that fencing is the right way to go," Walker said. "It almost might prohibit people, but yet there is the notion that you're walking on people. And so this is definitely a challenge. And we're very much open to ideas."

Walker said the city would continue to apply for grants to fund the commemoration of the site, but most grants do not allow for city governments to apply for research grants. Walker said more research is needed, including a search of the U.S. National Archives and other potential sources of historical documents.

UWF bioarcheologist Katie Miller Wolf suggested the university could partner with the city in applying for research grants to continue the research, and Walker and members of the advisory group voiced support for the idea.

Walker presented drafts of signage to the group based on the current research that will eventually be put in the park to commemorate and educate the public about the burial ground. Walker said the current drafts are preliminary.

Advisory group member and Councilwoman Teniadé Broughton made comments that indicated she felt the signs focused too much on the land and not the broader story of the people who are likely buried there.

"The story of burying folks there is more than just the city engineer who said something about it being a Negro graveyard," Broughton said.

Broughton pointed out that the group had been presented research previously that found that the Rev. Ephraim Pleasure, a well-know Black pastor in later decades, had one of his first churches near that location.

Other research indicates that this area of the city was the subject of several court battles in the 19th century over land ownership, and many of the people claiming land in the area were declared "trespassers" by the city.

The post-Reconstruction period in Pensacola was a tumultuous time when the city government with several Black council members was abolished and white-controlled government was put in place in 1885, and the city's archives were burned in a fire on Plaza Ferdinand.

Broughton also pointed out that the post-Reconstruction period in Pensacola was a time of shifting foundations, especially for the Black community.

"People aren't solid enough in their foundation to be able to stay in Pensacola, in that area, in their neighborhoods," Broughton said. "So, of course, there's going to be a lot of shifting and changing for the community itself. Whereas Magnolia-Zion (Cemetery) might be more of a community cemetery, and maybe this wasn't because it was being challenged."

Walker said she agreed and hoped they could learn more with additional research that could come with partnering with UWF.

"If we can partner with the university and have an actual research study done from an archival perspective, I'm hopeful that we will learn more. We will learn some of who these individuals were and how this burial ground came to be," Walker said.

