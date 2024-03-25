Novo ready to seek German insurance coverage of Wegovy for heart use

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk said it plans to seek coverage by Germany's public health insurance scheme for the use of its Wegovy drug to cut the risk of strokes and heart attacks, if the drug's extended indication wins European approval.

German health agency G-BA said in guidance documents last week that regulation banning Germany's health system from paying for weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy would not apply in the case of other approved uses of the weekly injection, a boost for Novo Nordisk's efforts to convince governments of its wider medical benefits.

G-BA evaluates the benefits of drugs after they win approval from the European regulator, part of an effort by EU member states known as health technology assessment, or HTA, which typically plays a big role in drug price negotiations.

"We are looking forward to demonstrating the value of Wegovy in an official HTA process," Novo said on Monday in response to a question from Reuters about whether it would seek German coverage.

Novo added that Wegovy would first need EU approval for use in cardiovascular risk reduction and the drug would have to "officially fall into the area of reimbursable conditions", in Germany.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)