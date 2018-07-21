Novichok victim Charlie Rowley became contaminated after breaking bottle, brother says

Charlie Rowley was discharged from hospital on Friday, after spending 20 days in hospital recovering - AFP

The Salisbury man struck down by the Novichok nerve agent which killed his girlfriend was contaminated when the container containing the chemical weapon splintered in his hand, his brother revealed on Sunday.

Charlie Rowley was discharged from hospital on Friday, after spending 20 days in hospital recovering from the effects of the military grade nerve agent which took the life of Dawn Sturgess two weeks ago.

Shortly before being released from Salisbury District Hospital Mr Rowley told his brother Matthew that he and Miss Sturgess, 44, were contaminated after handling a container disguised as a perfume bottle.

It came as police continued a fingertip search of Queen Elizabeth Gardens, the park in Salisbury where Mr Rowley and Miss Sturgess are believed to have stumbled across the glass bottle.

Officers have been examining a river which flows through the gardens and have now also turned their attention to a toilet block next to a car park used by hundreds of people before it was sealed off.

Mr Rowley told his brother Matthew that he and Miss Sturgess were contaminated after handling a container disguised as a perfume bottle Credit: AFP More

Detectives are understood to be continuing to question Mr Rowley, 45, following his release from hospital, in order to build up as detailed a picture as possible of the events which led to Miss Sturgess’ death.

It is thought he has not yet been able to remember where he and Miss Sturgess found the container, which police believe contained the same Novichok agent used in the attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury last March.

Mr Rowley’s brother Matthew told The Sunday Telegraph his brother’s recollection of what took place was still “vague”, but he added: "He told me that they found something that looked like a perfume bottle. Dawn sprayed what was inside it on both her wrists and rubbed them together, like you do when you’re trying perfume.

“Charlie said she then gave the bottle to him and somehow it splintered or broke in his hands. That’s how he must have got contaminated.”

Home of Charlie Rowley where police found the source of the Novichok More

The bottle was discovered by police just over a week ago, during a minute search of Mr Rowley’s flat in the small town of Amesbury, a 15 minute drive north of Salisbury.

The couple caught a bus to the flat after spending the afternoon and early evening in Queen Elizabeth Gardens on June 29.

The next day they collapsed within a few hours of each other and were rushed to hospital.