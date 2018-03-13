What Is Novichok? Ex-Spy Poisoned With Rare Russia-Linked Nerve Agent

Several days after a former Russian spy and his daughter were found catatonic on a bench in Salisbury, England, British, Prime Minister Theresa May revealed that the pair had been poisoned by a rare and highly-deadly nerve agent known as Novichok.

The revelation prompted U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to say the poisoning “clearly came from Russia.” Novichok, he added, is a military-grade agent found “only in the hands of a very, very limited number of parties.”

Here’s what we know about the agent and why it’s been described as “definitely Russian”:

Novichok was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1980s

The name Novichok, which means “newcomer” in Russian, applies to a group of military-grade nerve agents that the Soviet Union developed in the 1980s.

A senior Soviet chemist and whistleblower Vil Mirzayanov revealed the agents’ existence in the mid-1990s. In a report he co-wrote for the Stimson Center, Mirzayanov described how the chemicals were developed at the State Scientific Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology in Moscow during the final years of the Cold War.

At the time, the U.S. and the Soviet Union were making public pledges to dismantle their existing stockpiles of chemical weapons. Novichok, Mirzayanov said, was developed in secret and designed to be undetectable to inspectors.

According to NPR, Novichok is made with organophosphates, commercially available chemicals that are used in fertilizers and pesticides.

They possess a different chemical structure to some other nerve agents, though their effect on the human body is said to be the same.

Investigators in protective clothing remove a van from an address in Winterslow near Salisbury, as police and members of the armed forces continue to investigate the nerve agent attack on Russian double agent Sergei Skripa on March 12, 2018 in Wiltshire, England. More

Symptoms of Novichok poisoning can appear almost immediately

Novichok, like other nerve agents, work by blocking messages from the nervous system to the muscles.

“The reason you die from these [chemicals] is very simple,” Dr. Lewis Nelson, chairman of emergency medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, told LiveScience. “If your muscles don’t work you can’t breathe, and if you can’t breathe you eventually die.”

The effects of Novichok poisoning on the human body can be almost immediate with symptoms appearing as quickly as 30 seconds to 2 minutes following exposure.

Symptoms of Novichok poisoning include constricted pupils, convulsions, drooling and, in serious cases, coma, respiratory failure and possibly death.

What to do if you’re exposed

If a person is exposed to Novichok, their clothing should be removed, their eyes rinsed out and their skin washed with soap and water. Oxygen should also be administered.

British health authorities said on Sunday offered guidance to anyone who was in the area where Sergei Skripal, the 66-year-old former Russian spy, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia Skripal, were found incapacitated. Recommendations include washing one’s clothes and cleaning one’s phone using baby wipes.

“While there is no immediate health risk to anyone who may have been in either of these locations, it is possible, but unlikely, that any of the substance which has come into contact with clothing or belongings could still be present in minute amounts and therefore contaminate your skin,” officials said. “Over time, repeated skin contact with contaminated items may pose a small risk to health.”