Novi Woods Elementary students, teachers race to find 500 frogs for Leap Day festivities

Students at Novi Woods Elementary School show off the plastic frogs they found for Leap Day on Feb. 29, 2024.

This Feb. 29 is looking a little more green and a lot more exciting than a typical school day at Novi Woods Elementary.

In celebration of Leap Year, Novi Woods teachers and staff hid over 500 plastic green frogs throughout the building for their kindergarten through fourth-grade students to find in a school-wide frog hunt.

In a Novi Community School District post on X, students are seen searching under furniture and behind decorations in the hunt, and with wide smiles and plastic frogs in hand once finding their frog.

Students at @noviwoods are looking for more than 500 frogs 💚🐸🤍 hidden in the school for #LeapDay pic.twitter.com/FEBLTIw3BL — Novi Community School District (@NCSD) February 29, 2024

"The kids were so excited. ... It was kind of right when they got in this morning, everyone went a little bonkers to get their frogs. So, I think everyone already has their frogs, it was pretty quick," said building secretary Kelly Stoy.

Students get to take the plastic amphibians home as a token of the four-year holiday, but Stoy said Novi Woods' staff is in for their own froggy treat: there are six frogs secretly floating around, jumping from pocket to pocket if one correctly asks another if they have a frog in their pocket. At the end of the day, the staff member who's found all six frogs wins gift cards.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Novi students, teachers race to find 500 frogs for Leap Day