November Student of the Month: Savanna's Anthony Reagan

Mar. 2—Where do you want to go to college and why?

I am planning on going to Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton, OK to get my associates then to East Central University in Ada. I chose East Central University because it is a very good business school. East Central also takes very good care of its students. I want to be a part of East Central's Business program because I want to become an accountant.

What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?

The Savanna High School Academic Team won 3rd place in the Academic State Competition that I was the captain of for 2 years, also the MVP of the Pitt 8 last year and I was a part of the Student Board of Directors with the Federal Reserve.

What drives me to succeed?

My girlfriend drives me to succeed to get my degree in accounting so I can support my family in life.

Who inspires me to excel in school? It is going to be my girlfriend. She drives me to do so much in this life because she is the person that I am working for towards my degree to make a good salary that will set us up good and make her have a better and simpler life.

What community activities are you involved in and what drives me to give back to the community?

I have been involved in the Will Rogers Fall Festival for the last 2 years and the reason I am driven to give back to the community is because I want people to find joy in giving back without expecting anything in return. That is what is needed to be taught in society today. Everyone expects something in return for doing something small.

What are my extracurricular activities that improve my education?

I am involved in basketball, football, and the academic team. They all have taught me distinct things that I need in school and life. For example, I need to learn to do stuff that I do not want to do and discipline. That is what basketball and football taught me while the academic team taught me hard work equals success and taught me a lot of random facts that have to deal with education.

How would a new car help achieve your future goals?

A new car would help me tremendously financially. I recently wrecked and totaled my car. I am going to be the one that has to fix my car out of my own pocket money. I am going to need a good reliable way to be able to go to school and I would be able to put money to school instead of me fixing my car.

—Derrick James